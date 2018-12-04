CAMP FIRE

State takes over Merced insurance company unable to pay out claims after Camp Fire

State regulators are taking over an insurance company that can't pay out all expected claims after a massive Northern California wildfire.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
State regulators are taking over an insurance company that can't pay out all expected claims after a massive Northern California wildfire.

Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones said Friday that destruction from the fire has pushed Merced Property & Casualty Company to insolvency.

On Monday, a judge approved liquidation of the company and its assets.

The company could not immediately be reached for comment.

Insurance department spokeswoman Nancy Kincaid says the department doesn't know how many people affected by the Camp Fire held insurance from the company or the total amount of claims.

The fire that sparked Nov. 8 destroyed more than 13,000 single family homes and decimated the town of Paradise, population 27,000.

People who lost their homes in the fire will still have their claims met by the California Insurance Guarantee Association.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Camp FiredisasterinsuranceMerced
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAMP FIRE
Students hit by Camp Fire go back to school
5 things you need to know this morning
Thief breaks into volunteer's car, prevents them from responding to Camp Fire
Deputy's bodycam captures terrifying early moments of Camp Fire
More Camp Fire
Top Stories
Police: Suspected driver involved in Tower District hit and run free on bail
Delay in trial of woman accused of shoving friend off bridge
Classic Christmas tune banned from SF airwaves amid #MeToo
Disabled woman left alone in airport overnight
Trooper tossed into the air by spinning, out-of-control car
How teen's essay won family heat for the holidays
Postal worker of 30 years killed in Southern California crash
85-year-old man escapes alligator attack
Show More
9-year-old gets town to end ban on snowball fights
DUI driver arrested for injuring Madera high schooler at bus stop
Manhunt underway for 4 suspects involved in Tower District hit and run
Detectives investigate death as homicide after man was dragged by wife's car in Chowchilla
Police arrest shooting suspect after 4 hour standoff in Central Fresno
More News