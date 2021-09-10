Man honors firefighter brother killed on 9/11 by doing good for others every year

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=10981594" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

On the 20th anniversary of 9/11, we hear from the Eyewitness News journalists who were there, in the streets, in the air, and in the newsroom, reporting on the events as the tragedy unfolded, capturing the unforgettable video of that day, and risking their lives to tell the world what was happening.