stolen car

Driver in stolen big rig leads CHP on hours-long chase through Southern California

By
EMBED <>More Videos

CHP chases stolen big rig through the San Fernando Valley

LOS ANGELES -- California Highway Patrol officers in Southern California ended up in a standoff with the driver of a stolen big rig after an hours-long chase that led them through Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

The 18-wheeler was reported stolen just after 8 pm on Wednesday. A logo of the Individual FoodService Company was painted on the side of the truck.

When officers caught up to the vehicle, the driver refused to pull over. They chased the vehicle north on Interstate 5 through the San Fernando Valley and then west onto Highway 118 into Simi Valley.

The driver drove just under the highway speed limit, around 50-60 mph, through much of the freeway chase.

By the time the big rig entered the Thousand Oaks area, a successful spike strip attempt took out at least two of the vehicle's tires. At least nine spike strips were deployed during the chase, but the suspect kept driving despite several of the big rig's tires being completely shredded.

On Thursday morning, the big rig stopped on Highway 55 in Santa Ana where the driver refused to get out.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeles countypolice chasechpcar chasehigh speed chasestolen carfreewaytrafficstandoff
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
STOLEN CAR
Fresno woman asking for help finding car with her grandma's ashes
Driver in stolen car leads police on chase in central Fresno
Amazon driver tracks down California man's stolen truck
Terrifying video shows tourists attacked in Bay Area carjacking
TOP STORIES
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
Show More
Man hospitalized after shooting in Sanger, police say
Fresno County working to address childhood trauma
2 families displaced after apartment fire in central Fresno
Free Thanksgiving meals served at Clovis Senior Activity Center
Fresno State routs San Jose State 40-9 in season finale
More TOP STORIES News