Thieves steal meat smoker from family-owned restaurant in northwest Fresno

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.

The search is on for the thieves who stole brand-new cooking equipment from a Fresno business.

The search is on for the thieves who stole brand-new cooking equipment from a Fresno business.

The search is on for the thieves who stole brand-new cooking equipment from a Fresno business.

The search is on for the thieves who stole brand-new cooking equipment from a Fresno business.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The search is on for the thieves who stole brand-new cooking equipment from a Fresno business.

Willy's Phillys, a family-owned restaurant, used the new gear only one time before the robbers took off with it.

Wilson Tadros cooks and grills up sandwiches for his customers at Willy's Phillys in Northwest Fresno. At their West Herndon location near Highway 99,

Tadros said they prepare about 25 to 30 large sandwiches a day.

"I'm preparing our Philly cheesesteak, the original," said Tadros.

On Monday, a sign that said "No BBQ today" was posted at the business.

That's because someone stole their brand-new smoker Sunday morning.

The smoker was parked outside the building.

"Come into work yesterday morning, opening up, just to get the day going," said Tadros, "I noticed it's not there anymore."

Surveillance video captured a dark-colored truck driving off with the smoker on Sunday morning.

The video shows a man coming out of the dark-colored pickup truck from the gas pump.

Moments later, another person hooks up the smoker to the truck and drives off.

Tadros told Action News his kids bought the new equipment as a Christmas gift, which cost about $1,800.

Tadros was only able to use the new smoker once for a catering event before it was stolen.

He says the crime hurts, and not just because of the financial impact.

"When you're doing something like that, and you cook it from the heart, the food tastes way better," said Tadros. "That's what we like to do here."

Willy's Phillys had a catering job set for Tuesday.

The theft is now forcing them to make alternative plans.

Customers are shocked to hear about what happened to Willy's Phillys.

"I used to have a restaurant," said Sean Swayer, who came to buy a sandwich. "I know how hard it can be to make some money, and it's a shame."

Fresno police say they are aware of the situation, and detectives are looking into the case.

Police could not confirm if the man and vehicle were involved in the theft since the investigation is in its early stages.

Tadros said he believes that the man captured on camera is responsible.

"If you want to drop it back, no questions asked, we're cool with that," said Tadros. "We're okay with that."

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.