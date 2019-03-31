theft

Stolen generator hasn't hampered Valley veteran's dream of running food truck

EMBED <>More Videos

A Valley Veteran is thriving even after thieves stole a generator off his food truck.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you were one of the hundreds gathered at Gazebo Gardens' food truck night, chances are you caught Jesse Lamb serving up success.

An accomplishment that was almost stolen from him two weeks ago, when thieves took off with his food truck's $5,000 generator.

"I have people coming by saying hey man we saw the story anything I can do to help we're here," Lamb said.

Since our story first aired, Lamb says he's received an outpouring of support.

'My phone doesn't stop ringing, my Facebook, my Instagram that doesn't stop going off. People are either saying they're praying for me or offering to help me out," he said.

The Long Island native says he's proud to call Fresno home and is overwhelmed with the community outreach.

RELATED: Valley veteran asks for help to find thieves who stole $5000 generator from his food truck

"I didn't mean to try to get a handout. I just wanted to get the word out, but by doing this the loser who did this to me you're just helping me, bro," Lamb said.

So far no arrests have been made.

Fresno Police say the theft happened last Thursday between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m.

But Lamb says he wasn't the only one and feels the food truck community is being targeted.

"It's not just me who gets taken advantage of," he said. "It's small businesses out here. It's the guys who can barely make it that get taken advantage of."

While Jesse is working to recoup the loss from the theft, he's also working toward opening a brick and mortar.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call the Fresno Police Department.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crime & safetyfresnotheftsmall businessfood truckveteran
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
THEFT
A jersey gave away a thief targeting Madera businesses
More than 500 in Fresno County targeted in widespread mail theft
Valley veteran asks for help to find who stole generator
Deputies search for man trying to swipe Ring cameras from Fresno homes
TOP STORIES
One dead, firefighter injured in central Fresno fire
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman chased, stabbed at apartment complex
2 pilots killed in Marine helicopter crash in Arizona
Police: Man shot outside his home in Selma
A jersey gave away a thief targeting Madera businesses
Man fatally shot in Selma, investigation underway
Man shot in east central Fresno, police say
Show More
Shots fired after fight breaks out at Cherry Avenue Auction
'Game of Thrones' fans scramble to find replica throne
Fiery big rig crash shuts down I-5 near Modesto
Security video shows burglar inside home as child sleeps
Wife accused of shooting husband reveals her side of the story in court documents
More TOP STORIES News