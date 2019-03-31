Stolen generator hasn't hampered Valley veteran's dream of running food truck

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you were one of the hundreds gathered at Gazebo Gardens' food truck night, chances are you caught Jesse Lamb serving up success.
An accomplishment that was almost stolen from him two weeks ago, when thieves took off with his food truck's $5,000 generator.
"I have people coming by saying hey man we saw the story anything I can do to help we're here," Lamb said.
Since our story first aired, Lamb says he's received an outpouring of support.
'My phone doesn't stop ringing, my Facebook, my Instagram that doesn't stop going off. People are either saying they're praying for me or offering to help me out," he said.
The Long Island native says he's proud to call Fresno home and is overwhelmed with the community outreach.
"I didn't mean to try to get a handout. I just wanted to get the word out, but by doing this the loser who did this to me you're just helping me, bro," Lamb said.
So far no arrests have been made.
Fresno Police say the theft happened last Thursday between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m.
But Lamb says he wasn't the only one and feels the food truck community is being targeted.
"It's not just me who gets taken advantage of," he said. "It's small businesses out here. It's the guys who can barely make it that get taken advantage of."
While Jesse is working to recoup the loss from the theft, he's also working toward opening a brick and mortar.
Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call the Fresno Police Department.
