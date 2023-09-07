Madera Unified reintroducing STOPit app to combat bullying

Madera Unified School District has launched a big initiative to create a safer school environment using an app.

The STOPit app is for more than just students. Parents can use it, too.

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madera Unified School District has launched a big initiative to create a safer school environment using an App where students can report bullying or harassment anonymously.

The App STOPit has been effective in school districts since 2019, but now there is a new group of fresh faces entering higher education, and with that, school officials hope to reach more students and provide more help when it comes to mental health.

The app provides students with a safe, anonymous place to report harassment and bullying taking place on school campuses.

"They wanted to show that they had a voice. They wanted to be able to report bullying, threats to campus, weapons, drug use," said Marlo Davis, District Culture and Climate Coach with Madera Unified School District.

STOPit is available for 4th-12th graders district-wide and was created in 2019, but with a new wave of students, school officials wanted to re-introduce this resource.

"We have more downloads than ever before. Students are reporting things like I have a friend who wants to do harm to themselves," explained Davis.

When reports like that are received, it is also reported directly to administrators, who immediately start looking for help.

"A student can report something at midnight, I want to harm myself, and we get an adult interacting with them right away," said Davis.

"We also received a STOPit report from parents and a grandma discussing something to do with their family members, and they don't know how to reach out," added Frank Santos, Student developer.

The new video to promote the STOPit app was launched Wednesday, and with that, Madera Unified hopes to see thousands more download the useful tool.

