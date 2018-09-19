2 people saved in dramatic Little River bridge rescue after Florence flooding

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina --
North Carolina resident John Hansen captured drone footage of the dramatic rescue of a couple caught in flooding from Hurricane Florence near Fayetteville on Monday.

Michael Morris and Kathy Griffin found themselves in danger when they tried to cross a flooded road near Little River in Harnett County. Morris lost his balance and the pair were swept off their feet by the fast-moving water, carrying them towards the road's guard rail.

Morris says they were clinging for dear life for about 20 minutes before three good Samaritans heard their call of help.

"She kept going under, and I would lose my footing, until I could find the asphalt," Morris explained. "I would pick her back up and put her on the guard rail."

The three strangers waded into the flood water to carry them to safety just as Griffin started to slip under the bridge.

"Everybody's safe, that's what I'm talking about. Nobody's gonna die, not on my watch," one of the men said.

"She was screaming for help, and they weren't going to get there in time," another of the rescuers said.

The fire department arrived later and the couple thanked the men who saved their lives.

One of the unidentified good Samaritans said he was trying to find a way out of the neighborhood with his family.

"I'm guessing God was like, 'This is the route I need you to do,'" the man said.

Morris added this should serve as a reminder to anyone never to try to cross floodwaters.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
rescuewater rescuefloodinghurricane florenceu.s. & worldgood newsgood samaritan
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Show More
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
More News