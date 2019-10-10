Students exposed to unknown substance in hazmat incident at Fresno City College

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Fire Department is working a hazmat situation at Fresno City College after multiple students were exposed to an unknown substance.
Fire officials say the incident was reported around 9 a.m. Thursday.
They say at least three students were exposed to the substance in a classroom but their condition is unknown at this time.
This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.
