Fresno EOC is partnering with the Fresno Unified to ensure local students have access to healthy meals all summer.

Here's where to get free school lunches for your kids this summer

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Summer is here! Here's a list of where to get free school lunches for your kids this summer.

FRESNO UNIFIED

The Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission is partnering with the Fresno Unified School District to ensure local students have access to healthy meals all summer.

The Food Express Bus will stop at places like Lions Skate Park and Parc Grove Commons starting June 12.

There are also stops in Fresno County, like Mendota, Del Rey and Firebaugh.

Summer Site Meal services will serve breakfast, lunch, supper, and AM and PM snacks, depending on the location.

The free lunches are available to anyone 18 and under and will be served on weekdays through July 28.

All meals will need to be eaten on-site this year. There is no grab-and-go option.

For a complete list of times and locations near you, click here.

CLOVIS UNIFIED

Breakfast and lunch will be served at several Clovis Unified campuses through July 13.

The meals are free for students up to 18 years old.

Breakfast will be served at two different times, depending on the school.

It's from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. at Fancher Creek, Jefferson, Lincoln, Pinedale, Tarpey and Temperance-Kutner Elementary schools.

Meals will also be available from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. at Kastner Intermediate, Clovis High and Clovis Community Day School.

Lunch will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on all campuses.

No identification is required, but the meals must be eaten on-site.

MADERA UNIFIED

The Madera Unified School District Child Nutrition Department will provide free breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday until July 6 at several campuses.

All meals are free for children up to 18 years old. There is no registration required. Food must be eaten at the meal distribution location.

Breakfast will be served from 7:30 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Meals will be served at the following locations:

Adams Elementary: 1822 National Ave.

Alpha Elementary: 900 Stadium Rd.

Berenda Elementary: 26820 Club Drive

Chavez Elementary: 2600 E. Pecan Ave.

Dixieland Elementary: 18440 Road 19

Eastin-Arcola Elementary: 29551 Avenue 8

Howard Elementary: 13878 Road 21

La Vina Elementary: 8594 Road 23

Lincoln Elementary: 650 Liberty Lane

Madison Elementary: 109 Stadium Rd.

Millview Elementary: 1603 Clinton St.

Monroe Elementary: 1819 North Lake St.

Nishimoto Elementary: 26460 Martin St.

Parkwood Elementary: 1150 E. Pecan Ave.

Pershing Elementary: 1505 E. Ellis St.

Sierra Vista Elementary: 917 E. Olive Ave.

Rose Elementary: 1001 Lilly St.

Washington Elementary: 509 E. South St.

Desmond Middle School: 26490 Martin St.

MLK Middle School: 601 Lilly St.

Thomas Jefferson Middle School: 1407 Sunset Ave.