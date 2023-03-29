Sun-Maid sending Valley boy with brain tumor on Hawaii trip

Sun-Maid also presented Andrew with a camera, a Nintendo Switch and some of Sun-Maid's snacks to indulge in during the trip.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Sun-Maid Growers of California recently made a young boy's dream come true.

Andrew, an 8-year-old student at Riverview Elementary, was diagnosed with a brain tumor during a routine eye checkup.

With the help of Make-A-Wish, Sun-Maid was able to surprise Andrew and his family with a heartfelt send-off at Five Restaurant in northeast Fresno.

"We were really excited to share the news with him that we will be making one of his wishes come true, sending Andrew and his family to Hawaii for an amazing trip," says Steve Loftus.

The surprise featured a full Polynesian display with authentic dancers surrounding the table.

Sun-Maid also presented Andrew with a camera, a Nintendo Switch and some of Sun-Maid's delicious snacks to indulge in during the trip.

Upon Andrew's return, Sun-Maid will host him and all Central Valley Make-A-Wish kids at their Annual Day of Imagination in Kingsburg on April 28.