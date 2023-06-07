WATCH LIVE

Son of murdered Fresno street vendor graduates as valedictorian

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 5:45AM

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Sunnyside High School senior whose father was killed while working as a street vendor has persevered through great loss to graduate with honors.

Seniors from the high school graduated at the Save Mart Center on Tuesday.

Among the graduates was Isai Perez, who is the son of a murdered Fresno street vendor, Lorenzo Perez.

Lorenzo was shot and killed in broad daylight during a robbery in southeast Fresno when Isai was just a sophomore.

Isai graduated as a valedictorian with a 4.22 GPA, proving despite hardship, anything is possible.

He told Action News in an interview last week that he would be carrying his father's name with him on stage and hopes he will be watching from wherever he's at now.

