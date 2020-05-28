Sunnyside High School seniors visit campus to pick up cap and gown

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Sunnyside High seniors clearly had a lot of energy to unleash after being away from their friends and teachers for so long.Senior check-out was a time to pick up their cap and gown.A facial covering couldn't mask Christopher Coria's excitement over graduation."Well, they were taking a picture of me earlier and I had the mask on, and I was smiling and I was like, 'Wait, they can't see the smile,'" he said. "But I was supposed to have it, so I was just smiling."The seniors and their families were able to drive onto campus for the big celebration, getting a chance to say goodbye to their beloved school was important."I don't think we realized the emotion that was going to come out," says Vice Principal Michele Anderson. "Just a special place to be."Staffers came out to congratulate the seniors and hand out swag bags. The seniors were thrilled to be able to pick up their diplomas.DJ Medina kept the party going. He's also a school counselor.The seniors also enjoyed the large mural produced in their honor.Sunnyside High's actual graduation was scheduled for June 1 at the Save Mart Center.Fresno Unified plans to hold a virtual ceremony next week for graduates. The Wildcats will be ready."We wanted to get all the caps and gowns out to everybody so they can celebrate in their living room," Anderson said.Sunnyside High's senior checkout continues on Thursday.Everyone was so happy, it didn't seem like the hottest day of the year.