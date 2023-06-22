Parlier expands camera surveillance system in hopes of reducing crime

PARLIER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Parlier is aiming to deter crime with the addition of new surveillance cameras.

Adding surveillance cameras to help reduce crime in the city is an effort Parlier Police Chief David Cerda says started five years ago.

Now, 62 high-end cameras are helping make a difference in solving crime and keeping the community safe.

Throughout the small community of Parlier, drivers will see this sign on major intersections like Manny and Mendocino Avenues.

"We know that when we get the criminals in this city, and they see those signs, generally they are not inclined to engage in that activity," said Chief Cerda.

Recently, the city expanded its camera surveillance system with upgrades like adding an audio feature and high-resolution video.

"We have a 100-foot communication tower in the back of the tower that we just put up."

Chief Cerda says it's a tool-making all the difference in reducing and solving crime.

"We get descriptions of suspects, vehicle descriptions. And a lot of these cases, some of the leads that have led to arrests are a result of the video footage."

Business owners, I talked to say the cameras make them feel at ease.

Ivette Romero, an employee of Joyeria Herreras, says they've experienced a robbery before and feel thankful to know city surveillance cameras near their business could help Police catch the criminal if something like that happens again.

"If we have an accident or someone robs us, this is now another safety measure in our town," said Romero.

She also says it's an overall relief for residents.

Chief Cerdas says the newest camera was added at the cemetery since there was an uptick in criminal activity there.

"There have been altercations in that areas and discharge of a firearm, and we don't want our community dealing with that stress when they see their loved ones that have passed," explained Chief Cerdas.

The chief says there are still a few more cameras that will be added soon.

