25-year-old suspect arrested after deadly fentanyl overdose in Madera

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspect has been arrested after a fentanyl overdose left a man dead in Madera earlier this year.

On August 4th, a Madera family found their 23-year-old son dead in the bathroom with a lethal amount of fentanyl in his system.

"Anytime you have something like this, it's a very tragic incident, especially for the family," Madera Police Sergeant Mark Adams said.

A few weeks later, investigators say they identified 25-year-old Elias Soliz as the person who sold the fentanyl to the victim.

"There were conversations between the victim and Elias that we observed on a cell phone and just various communications," Adams explained.

Soliz was arrested on November 2nd.

"He's being charged with a federal crime," Madera District Attorney Sally Moreno said. "It's distribution of fentanyl, and that carries a maximum sentence of 20 years determinate."

Soliz could also face further charges if prosecutors determine that there is evidence that links the dose of Fentanyl he sold with the death of the victim.

"We all are aware of the scourge that Fentanyl is in our community, so getting this one person. It's not just removing him, but it's sending a signal to all the other Fentanyl dealers out there that this conduct will not be tolerated here in Madera County," Moreno said.

Detectives also found Soliz is a gang member with a violent criminal history, including convictions for pimping and robbery.

"He's a person law enforcement wants off the streets, specifically when he's dealing drugs that can kill people," Madera Police Chief Chiaramonte said.

But Chief Chiaramonte knows that fentanyl remains a danger to his community.

He wants parents to take action.

"If we can have parents talking with their children, people of youth about the effects of fentanyl, specifically not to use any pill of any form because you don't know what's in those pills now," Chief Chiaramonte said.

The case is now being handled by the US Department of Justice.

Soliz is being held in the Fresno County Jail.

His court date is set for next Thursday, November 16th.

