Suspect arrested after stabbing in Tulare County, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspect has been arrested after a stabbing in Tulare County on Thursday night.

The stabbing happened around 5:00 pm in the area of Avenue 416 and Claude Road in Orosi.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says deputies were originally called out to the area for a fight.

When deputies arrived, they found a 47-year-old man with non-life-threatening stab wounds.

Investigators say 49-year-old David Alvarez Galvan was arrested on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.