Police searching for suspect that robbed Clovis liquor store

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An armed robber went after two things when he walked into a Clovis liquor store last week, a bottle of vodka and money.

Surveillance video shows a man in a plaid jacket waving a gun at the clerk.

He then demanded a bottle of alcohol and all of the cash in the register before walking out.

The robbery happened on Thursday, May 23rd at the "Stop-N-Shop" on Willow and Ashlan.

He was wearing a mask over his face that was black and white, a white plaid flannel with a gray hoodie and blue jeans.

If you have information about this case, you are urged to contact Valley Crime Stoppers. You could be eligible to receive a cash reward if you provide information anonymously that leads to an arrest. To leave a tip, call 559-498-7867, or fill out the form at ABC30.com/CrimeStoppers.
