Police searching for suspect that robbed Clovis liquor store

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An armed robber went after two things when he walked into a Clovis liquor store last week, a bottle of vodka and money.Surveillance video shows a man in a plaid jacket waving a gun at the clerk.He then demanded a bottle of alcohol and all of the cash in the register before walking out.The robbery happened on Thursday, May 23rd at the "Stop-N-Shop" on Willow and Ashlan.He was wearing a mask over his face that was black and white, a white plaid flannel with a gray hoodie and blue jeans.