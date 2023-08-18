Suspect wanted for groping 3 women in Visalia, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for a man accused of groping several women in Visalia.
Investigators say three incidents have been reported in the north part of the city since mid-July.
Two of the women told police that a man asked to pet their dog before groping them and running away.
In the most recent incident, the suspect allegedly ran up behind a woman walking alone and groped her.
The suspect is believed to be in his early 20s and is about 5-foot-3 to 5-foot-6 with short brown hair.
Authorities have added extra patrols in the area.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Visalia Police Department.