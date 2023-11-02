WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Target offering full Thanksgiving feast for under $25

The meal serves four people and includes a 10-pound turkey, potatoes, green beans, cranberry sauce, stuffing mix and gravy.

KABC logo
Friday, November 3, 2023 2:10PM
Target offering full Thanksgiving feast for under $25
EMBED <>More Videos

The meal serves four people and includes a 10-pound turkey, potatoes, green beans, cranberry sauce, stuffing mix and gravy.

Several big-box retailers are helping shoppers stretch their budget this Thanksgiving by offering cheaper holiday meals.

Target announced it's selling a full feast for under $25.

The meal serves four people and includes a 10-pound turkey at less than $1 per pound, an assortment of sides and desserts like potatoes, green beans, cranberry sauce, stuffing mix and gravy. Those hosting a larger feast can simply double the list to serve eight guests.

Walmart is also offering a lower price on holiday staples. The retailer has two meal options, one you cook from scratch and a ready-to-bake option, that are cheaper than last year.

Aldi is also lowering the price of more than 70 items by up to 50%. Seasonal items and kitchen staples are included in the price reduction.

MORE: Turkey prices decline as Thanksgiving planning ramps up

Turkey prices decline as Thanksgiving planning ramps upIt seems like prices are always increasing, but this year the traditional Thanksgiving meal centerpiece is actually getting cheaper.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW