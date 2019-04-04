sex offender

TCDA charges Porterville sex offender with new crimes against minors

EMBED <>More Videos

Geronimo Sierra won't be leaving jail -- at least for a while.

By
TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Geronimo Sierra won't be leaving jail -- at least for a while.

A judge ordered him held without bail on Wednesday afternoon after the Tulare County District Attorney's Office charged the 69-year-old with eight felonies.

Seven are child molestation charges from 2002 - the alleged victim-a 6-year-old boy.

RELATED: Valley registered sex offender arrested again for sexually assaulting 6-year-old

"Different crimes have different time for statute of limitations, and in sex crimes, the statute of limitations is significantly longer," said Tulare County Assistant District Attorney David Alavezos.

The family of the alleged victim contacted police after hearing about Sierra's arrest late last month.

Police say he was standing outside his home when he made eye contact with a 10-year-old girl and started to touch himself.

She was in her father's vehicle at the time, waiting for him to finish some work he was doing in the area.

RELATED: Registered sex offender arrested after exposing himself in front of 10-year-old Porterville girl

Police say Sierra then went inside his house, where he got naked and continued to touch himself while staring at the girl through a window.

For that case, the DA's office has charged Sierra with felony indecent exposure.

Sierra was convicted of indecent exposure another time, back in 1992.

He was also convicted of assaulting a family member with the intent to rape her in 2002.

Sierra will be back in court next week. He faces more than 40 years in prison.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crime & safetytulare countyportervillesex offendercourtassaultindecent exposuretulare county
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SEX OFFENDER
Registered sex offender arrested again for sexually assaulting 6-year-old
Registered sex offender arrested after exposing himself in front of 10-year-old
Sex offender tries to kidnap 2 kids at park, held down by family
Porterville man tried to lure kids with chocolate chip cookies, police suspect
TOP STORIES
Walmart to pay $495,000 for selling products with misleading packaging
The devil is in the details for teacher accused of sexting student
Teen tells police that he's boy missing since 2011
California considers tougher standards for drivers who drink
Benefit concert will help raise money for Central Valley Honor Flight
T-Mobile rests customer service center in Kingsburg
Damaged sensor triggered fatal Ethiopian Airlines crash: Sources
Show More
Special election to fill vacant Fresno City Council seat set for August
Kids and smartphones: do they need their own plan?
Quail Lake Charter School earns 'Green Ribbon Schools Award'
You can now send a text for help to 9-1-1 in Visalia
Administrators unveil new Reedley Middle College High School campus
More TOP STORIES News