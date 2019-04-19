18-year-old accused of slapping 70-year-old over handicapped parking spot ticket

HOUSTON, Texas -- A Richmond woman is accused of assaulting a City of Houston parking enforcement volunteer who was writing her father, a double amputee, a citation for not having a disabled placard.

Jade Williams is charged with misdemeanor assault for the incident that happened outside a Five Guys restaurant on Westheimer on Tuesday, according to the Harris County Pct. 5 Constable's Office.

David Hansen, the parking enforcement volunteer, says he was writing a citation when the SUV owner and his daughters confronted him about it. They accuse each other of assault.

"Then she wanted to fight me," Hansen said. "She's walking around going, 'Come on, let's fight.' I kept retreating all the way back to my truck, and when I got to my truck, she, with an open hand, slapped my face and that's when I called 911."

"He started swinging," said Williams. "Yes, he pushed my dad and when he pushed my dad, my dad backed up, like my dad was about to fall, and I said, "Don't put your hands on him.'"

Williams' father, Byron Williams, was wearing a prosthetic leg at the time. A motorcycle accident also took his arm.

Williams denies slapping Hansen. She now faces a charge of misdemeanor assault.

"He's trying to make it seem like since I'm young, I assaulted an elderly person," Williams said. "That's not me. I'm a very respectful person."

