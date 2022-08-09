Teenage boy arrested in murder of 14-year-old girl in Orange Cove

This was the latest in a series of gun violence incidents targeting teenagers in small towns across Fresno County.

The latest crime in Orange Cove left a 14-year-old girl killed and her 19-year-old boyfriend wounded.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office has arrested a 16-year-old boy for a deadly shooting in Orange Cove last month.

The shooting on July 27 outside an apartment complex at E and 8th Streets left 14-year-old of Araceli Gutierrez dead and her 19-year-old boyfriend wounded.

Detectives say they do not yet know what motivated the shooting, and the suspect's name has not been released because he is a minor.

Since the start of this year, at least five other teenagers have been victims in similar shootings in Reedley, Parlier, and Orange Cove.

