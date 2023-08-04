A Fresno man was shot and killed near the Pismo Beach pier Saturday night and now police are searching for the shooter.

3 teens arrested for shooting death of Fresno man near Pismo Beach pier

PISMO BEACH, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three teens have been arrested for a shooting that killed a Fresno man near the Pismo Beach pier earlier this year.

The video above is from an earlier story and will be updated.

The shooting happened just before midnight on Saturday, February 18, 2023 in the pier promenade area of downtown Pismo Beach

When officers arrived, they found 41-year-old Gustavo Aquino from Fresno with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot.

Aquino was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Investigators say Aquino was approached by 19-year-old Daniel Jacob Santillana and two male teens and was questioned about his gang affiliation before an argument started.

Santillana and the two male teens were members of a gang in Hanford.

During the fight, the 15-year-old went to a parked car in the pier parking lot and retrieved a gun.

When he returned, he fired three rounds that struck Aquino.

The three teens and two female teens ran back to that same car and left the area.

The driver of the vehicle was later identified as 19-year-old Anthony Robert of Delano.

After reviewing hours of surveillance video and conducting 30 search warrants, investigators were able to identify and arrest the three suspects.

All three suspects in this incident are now awaiting transfer to the San Luis County Obispo jail where they will answer to charges.

This is the first shooting-related homicide in Pismo Beach since March 2006.

Pismo Beach Police detectives and San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office Investigators were assisted by members of the Kings County Major Crimes Unit, Hanford Police Department, Lemoore Police Department, Delano Police Department and Kern County District Attorney's Office Investigators.