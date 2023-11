Students at Tenaya Middle School in Merced commemorated "Dia De Los Muertos" on Wednesday by performing a folklorico dance.

The Ballet Folklorico club meets after school weekly to rehearse their routines.

Officials say performances like this demonstrate the school's community while reflecting on the culture of the students.