Win the chance to open for T.I., Rick Ross and Lil Jon at Tequila Fest in Fresno

Tickets start at $75 and go on sale this Friday at 10 am. There will also be $150 tickets for a VIP Tequila Lounge experience.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Want to open for T.I., Rick Ross and Lil Jon at Chukchanksi Park? Tequila Fest Fresno and SoundSurf are giving one lucky artist the opportunity to do so.

Contestants must first compete in a video competition and win the most donations for the veteran suicide prevention awareness group, AMVETS ONE, to earn the opportunity.

Artists can apply for the video competition by visiting the SoundSurf website and following the instructions for submission. 16 finalists will then be selected to compete for the chance to perform at the festival.

The deadline for submissions is April 16.

Tequila Fest is one of the largest tequila festivals in the state and will also be featuring food trucks and vendors.

Tickets are still available. For more information on tickets, click here.

