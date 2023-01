Tickets start at $75 and go on sale this Friday at 10 am. There will also be $150 tickets for a VIP Tequila Lounge experience.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A star-studded lineup will be coming to Fresno for Tequila Fest at Chukchansi Park.

T.I., Rick Ross, and Lil Jon will headline the event downtown on Saturday, May 20.

This is one of the largest tequila festivals in the state that will also feature food trucks and vendors.

Tickets start at $75 and go on sale this Friday at 10 am. There will also be $150 tickets for a VIP Tequila Lounge experience.

