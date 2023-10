If you need some fresh scenery to enjoy with your four-legged friend, a new dog park is also now open in Madera.

New dog park opens in Tesoro Viejo in Madera

Tesoro Viejo launched an off-leash dog park called Rosie's Place.

People enjoyed the cool weather and brought their pups to celebrate the opening.

There is plenty of room for dogs to roam, and toys and water features for the pets to enjoy.