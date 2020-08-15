shelter in place

Popular Clovis restaurant gets citation after diners found eating indoors

Agents with the Alcoholic Beverage Control department inspected more than 100 businesses in Fresno County on Friday.
CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Agents with the Alcoholic Beverage Control department are going door to door, making sure businesses are following state orders during the pandemic.

On Friday, they stopped at more than 100 businesses.

All the restaurants visited were in compliance except The Local in Clovis, which received a citation after agents found several people eating inside.

One of the restaurants that passed was Flemings in Fashion Square.

The manager, Anthony Gatto, said they've been in touch with ABC throughout the pandemic to make sure they're doing everything right.

From July 1 to August 10, agents have visited more than 2,000 businesses in counties stretching from Tulare to Stanislaus.

In that time span, they've cited 25 businesses.

Agents know times are tough for business owners, so they try to talk to them about how to be in compliance.

Agents are going to businesses seven days a week. Fines or citations can be costly - up to $1,000.
