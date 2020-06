FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a suspect connected to a theft in Pixley.On May 26, deputies responded to a house near East Court Avenue for grand theft and found that a catalytic converter was stolen from a car parked in the victim's driveway. The estimated loss was $2,500.Deputies say the suspect was last seen on camera leaving the area in what they believe to be is a Saturn Vue.If you have any information on the suspect's whereabouts, you can leave an anonymous tip by calling (559) 725-4194.