New thermal imaging cameras helped Fresno firefighters rescue 2 people from house fire

A recent upgrade to the Fresno Fire Department is helping protect crews.

A recent upgrade to the Fresno Fire Department is helping protect crews.

A recent upgrade to the Fresno Fire Department is helping protect crews.

A recent upgrade to the Fresno Fire Department is helping protect crews.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A recent upgrade to the Fresno Fire Department is helping protect crews.

On Wednesday night, firefighters knocked a fire at a home near Locus and Erie Avenue in Northwest Fresno.

The fire melted the blinds at the front of the house. When neighbors alerted firefighters that there might be people trapped, they rushed inside.

Thanks to a new thermal imaging camera, firefighters were able to find them.

"One of our firefighters was able to utilize this technology," said Captain Shane Brown.

"He was quick-thinking. He was able to scan the room in a harsh environment full of smoke and locate a victim who was down."

The thermal imaging camera is not only saving lives, but it also keeps firefighters safe.

The camera is attached to this new apparatus and comes with many different features.

Captain Brown showed Action News how some of it works.

"If I have my face piece and I clicked in, I would actually be able to see how many minutes left I have on the cylinder full of air," said Captain Brown.

"The computer is constantly calculating the air I'm breathing and it's calculating the rate, telling me how much longer I have. To utilize the thermal imaging camera it's a very simple press of a button and it should go to the thermal imaging camera."

The old thermal imaging cameras were bigger, bulkier, and heavier.

Firefighters had to clip them onto themselves, and they could only be used by one firefighter at a time.

"Historically, the thermal imaging cameras that we have is just another tool or device that you have to hold," said Chief Billy Alcorn.

"As they're going inside of a residence, they're carrying their tools. They're pulling hose, they're putting on their mask, and they're doing all those things. Now they're hands free."

The cost of the new gear is around $4 million.

Fresno City leaders and the fire department worked closely to ensure that the firefighters received the upgraded gear.

Councilmember Mike Karbassi said the investment is worth it.

"It is absolutely important to make sure our firefighters are equipped because they go from zero to 60 in just a moment," said Councilmember Karbassi.

Just like how crews on Wednesday night saved those two people.

Captain Brown said most of the department's engines are staffed with four firefighters, which is the national standard.

Brown added having that fourth firefighter helps with rescue and fire attack efforts, just like the one Wednesday night.

For news updates, follow Ana Torrea on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.