Deputies searching for thieves caught on camera stealing from Fresno County home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help to find a pair of thieves who stole building materials earlier this month.Deputies released video of the burglary that took place on May 10 at a home near Grantland and McKinley avenues.The surveillance footage shows a man and a woman stealing power tools and other items. The home was undergoing renovations, deputies say.