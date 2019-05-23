Deputies searching for thieves caught on camera stealing from Fresno County home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help to find a pair of thieves who stole building materials earlier this month.
Deputies released video of the burglary that took place on May 10 at a home near Grantland and McKinley avenues.
The surveillance footage shows a man and a woman stealing power tools and other items. The home was undergoing renovations, deputies say.
If you have information about this case, you are urged to contact Valley Crime Stoppers. You could be eligible to receive a cash reward if you provide information anonymously that leads to an arrest. To leave a tip, call 559-498-7867, or fill out the form at ABC30.com/CrimeStoppers.
