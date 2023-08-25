A sergeant with the Fresno County Sheriff's Office was found intoxicated in public with a controlled substance over the weekend, according to the Clovis Police Department.

Fresno County Sheriff's sergeant cited for DUI in 2nd arrest this year

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno County Sheriff's sergeant who was arrested for drunk disorderly conduct earlier this year has now been cited for driving under the influence.

The California Highway Patrol says Sgt. Thomas Grilione was arrested for DUI at Bullard and Minewawa in Clovis this week.

Grilione was cited and released.

In May, Grilione was arrested for drunk disorderly conduct and possession of a controlled substance at Neighbors Tap & Cook House.

Clovis police say Grilione was harassing customers and staff before an employee asked him to leave.

When he didn't, police were called and Grilione was arrested.

He was booked into jail and later released on misdemeanor charges.

Grilione was placed on administrative leave during an internal affairs investigation.

On Tuesday, Grilione entered a not guilty plea in court on charges related to his arrest in May.

