Three shot, two dead in Northwest Fresno shooting

The Fresno Police Department responded to a shooting near West Fairmont Avenue and North Holt Avenue in Northwest Fresno. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Crime scene tape lining Holt Avenue marks where three people were shot Monday afternoon.

Residents like Ty Pointer say this is an all too familiar scene, "This is just not safe for any of us to be around, and this is sad, this is a kid that got killed."

Her daughters were home as shots rang out. She says, "When she heard gunshots, she looked out and saw a young man on the ground."

According to Police, the shooting happened just before 5 pm. When officers arrived, they found three shooting victims in the alleyway between Holt and Fairmont Avenues.



Lt. Carl McKnight says, "From what we gather they were relaxing in the alley, approached by a couple of individuals, and multiple shots were fired at the victims."

An 18-year-old died on scene. McKnight says, "They began performing CPR on the victim, but unfortunately he didn't make it he had a couple of rounds to the upper torso area.

A 28-year-old was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. And the third victim, a 13-year-old, is expected to survive his injuries.

Police say, unfortunately, shootings are common at the West Shaw Estates. Lt. McKnight says, "Last week we had three 'shots fired' calls here. One was 10 - 16 rounds fired. Had an individual shot at last week."

Police can't confirm if the shooting involves gangs, but they say gangs operate here.

McKnight says, "It is infested with gang members. We are up here every single day. There's only so much we can do. The city has even gone through here we've done individual inspections of every single unit."

Action News called the apartment complex management, but those calls went unanswered.

