Title 42 coming to an end: How a local organization is gearing up to help

As Title 42 restrictions end on Thursday, the federal government says it is prepared to meet a spike in crossings that could reach more than 10,000 per day.

One local organization is gearing up to help by taking on migrant cases in the Central Valley.

SIREN, or "Services, Immigrant Rights and Education Network", has been advocating for immigrant rights since 2017.

They have helped hundreds in the last six years and as Title 42 is set to expire on Thursday they expect to see an influx of people needing their resources.

SIREN'S supervising attorney, Joshua Longoria, says California might not feel the impact as much as other border states.

"Part of it is that California is very expensive so if they are coming here usually they are gonna have connections, they will know where to go. They are not coming over here and not knowing where they are gonna land or establish themselves," says Joshua.

SIREN thinks thousands could be moving into the state in the coming months.

Farmwork and vendor programs could be a way for migrants to establish themselves and contribute to our economy.

Joshua explains, "They have to invest and they have to support themselves and the longer they are here the longer they are gonna be able to produce more, buy more, pay taxes, be members to our community and be integrated. That is gonna provide economic strengths to the community."

But the non-profit says most of the migrants they see aren't coming here for economic reasons. They are women and children leaving domestic violence, people searching for equal rights and those facing prosecution.

"In a humanitarian aspect these individuals are feeling for their lives, and I know once they start the process of asylum they are able to get a work permit in which they are able to give back to the economy," says Sheyla Castillo, SIREN's Immigration program coordinator.

Attorney Longoria did mention this could back up court systems in larger cities, like San Francisco.

If Fresno County does see children migrating here alone, then it would impact our local court system.

SIREN says they are willing to help with the resources they have. They can be reached at (559) 840-0005.

They are open Monday through Friday 9:00 am-5:00 pm and are located in Fresno.