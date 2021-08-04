animal attack

3-year-old attacked by dog, hospitalized in Tulare County

The incident happened in Strathmore at about 9:30 on Wednesday morning.
EMBED <>More Videos

3-year-old attacked by dog, hospitalized in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- At around 9:30 Wednesday morning, Tulare County Sheriff's deputies received a call about a dog bite on Avenue 208, northeast of Strathmore.

While en route, they were told the victim was being brought to Sierra View Medical Center in Porterville.

"When they got there, they discovered that there was a three-year-old child suffering from multiple lacerations to the top of his head and his face," Lt. Larry Camacho said.

The boy was then transferred to Valley Children's Hospital for further treatment.

Lt. Larry Camacho says he's expected to recover from his injuries.

The investigation into the unnerving incident is still ongoing, but based on what family members have told deputies so far, the boy was playing alone outside when he was attacked by a dog that looked like a German Shepherd.

The boy's mother was inside cooking at the time.

"According to the information we're being told at this time, it was not their dog," Camacho said. "We were told that they had never seen the dog before."

According to Camacho, it's unclear if the boy was playing in the front or backyard of the home.

The backyard has a fence, but it's not completely enclosed.

Deputies searched the surrounding area for the dog, but didn't find one matching the description given by the family.

"We have requested assistance from the animal control department, so they're out here as well," Camacho told Action News on Wednesday afternoon. "We did locate a dog on the property but it doesn't appear that it's the dog that they described initially."

Deputies left the home at around 4:30 on Wednesday afternoon.

Editor's Note: This story has been updated to reflect updated information from law enforcement that the injured child was 3 years old.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tulare countystrathmorechild injuredpetsanimal attacktoddlertulare countyanimalstulare county sheriff's office
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ANIMAL ATTACK
Victim of alligator attack during hurricane identified
Wife saw gator attack husband in Ida floodwaters, officials say
Man rescues handler attacked by alligator at reptile center
Bee swarm attack kills man, injures 5 in Arizona
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
Show More
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
More TOP STORIES News