Rising wood prices are making your toilet paper more expensive as COVID-19 disrupts supply chains

Toilet paper shortage? No, it's not the same problem we saw last year, but you might notice prices increasing
Toilet paper: A year ago, the problem was you couldn't find it.

Now, the problem is the price, which is spiking, CNN reported.

Toilet paper is getting more expensive because wood pulp is getting more expensive.

That's what toilet paper is made from.

An industry analyst said the monthly pulp price increases are unprecedented, in his experience.

Pulp prices are rising for a variety of reasons, including global shipping delays and a post-COVID recovery in China -- the world's biggest pulp buyer.

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted numerous international supply chains over the last year or so. Recently, it's contributed to a chicken and flower shortage.
