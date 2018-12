A Fresno business is helping homeless people this weekend and encouraging other people to volunteer with an offer of free orthodontic treatment.Nalchajian Orthodontics employees are serving meals at the Poverello House from 11 to 1 Sunday and they want company.The business is offering anyone who volunteers time to charities $20 per hour - up to $200 - in free orthodontic treatment.You can sign up for their "Giving Tree" program on their website.