Court allows temporary restraining order against Tower Theatre in legal fight over its sale

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A judge has ruled to issue a temporary restraining order against Tower Theatre, preventing its owners from selling the property to Adventure Church.The ruling, in a case filed by the Sequoia Brewing Company, is the latest development in the fight over the sale of the iconic Fresno landmark.Earlier this month, the owners of the local brewery and restaurant filed a lawsuit saying their lease agreement with the theater's owners give them the right to buy the property if it's up for sale.The brewing company accuses Tower Theatre Properties of fraudulent concealment, for not notifying them of the potential sale, violating the brewery's right of first refusal to buy the venue.Wednesday's order by the court means the landlord of the theater cannot sell it until Sequoia Bewing Company's rights are determined by the court.