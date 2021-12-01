toy drive

CHP, Starbucks team up to bring Christmas toys to kids in Merced County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you're out getting a cup of coffee in the North Valley, you also have the opportunity to give back to the community.

Starbucks is teaming up with the California Highway Patrol to put gifts under the tree for children in the Central Valley.

The 13th annual Santa Day Toy Drive is underway at multiple Starbucks locations in the Merced-Atwater area.

You can donate an unwrapped toy or gift for teens and young children throughout Merced County.

Donations can also be dropped off at other places, such as Costco, M-Mig Construction and the CHP Office.

"It's really a come together feeling, it not only brings joy and happiness, the children receiving the toys, it also brings joy and happiness to the people giving the toys as well," said Jennifer Johnson, Starbuck store manager.

Organizers are hoping to collect as many toys and unwrapped gifts as possible before their special Santa Day event.

On December 11, Santa will be visiting the Starbucks on Olive and M Street in Merced.

From 10 am to 2 pm, Saint Nick will be taking plenty of pictures with the kids.

Raffles, hot chocolate and cookies will be available, along with about 20 local vendors offering treats.

The event is free to the public.

