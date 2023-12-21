Local organizations give over 1,000 toys to kids in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- On Wednesday, the United Health Center and the Espinoza Brothers Food Distribution hosted a Christmas toy event to give back to families in Parlier and Selma.

"We want to develop a trust with our families to know that we are here for them, that we care for them and that they're valued. The Espinoza family, who's our partner with today, they came from this area. They understand the kind of patients and families we care for," said United Health Center Director Candice Clem.

Organizers said they understand the pressure parents feel during the holidays.

"Everything is so expensive. We saw the great need in our hometown, which is Parlier. So, we decided to do our first toy drive here in our hometown," said Espinoza Brothers employee Juan Espinoza.

From jackets to toys, kids were jumping with joy, getting to choose a gift. And parents said they were grateful for the experience.

"It means a lot. One less toy we have to buy. Just to see the smile on their faces too when they were able to come and pick out something," said parent Kathleen Quiroz.

Organizers said $20,000 was donated to the event, and roughly 30 volunteers offered their time.

Volunteer Janie Rodriguez said events like this are special during the holidays.

"Just seeing their happiness that they actually got the toy they were looking for or wanting," said Rodriguez.

Organizers said the event was a huge success. And they hope to continue hosting similar outreach events like this one in the near future.

For news updates, follow Vince Ybarra on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.