Construction and utility projects around Fresno causing traffic tie-ups

Lane closures on eastbound Tulare Street, between Recreation and Helm Avenues, for utility improvements.

Bryan Avenue closed between Gettysburg and Rialto and lane closures on Bryan between Acacia and Fairmont Avenues for developer improvements.

Lane closures on southbound Willow Avenue, between Spruce and Herndon Avenues, for street improvements.

Lane closures on southbound Peach between Madison and Iowa and on westbound Tulare between Peach and Clovis and northbound Clovis between Tulare and Huntington Blvd for utility improvements.

Lane closures on eastbound Kings Canyon, between Minnewawa and Dewitt Avenues, for street improvements.

Lane closures on eastbound Ashlan Avenue, between Austin and Blythe Avenues, for street improvements.

Lane closures on northbound Fresno Street, between El Paso and Nees Avenues, for street improvements.

Lane closures and flagging on Blackstone Avenue, between McKinley and Effie Avenues, and lane closures on McKinley, between Clark and Blackstone Avenues, for utility improvements.

Lane closures on Kings Canyon, between Inyo and Butler Avenues, for utility improvements.

Lane closures on Cedar Avenue, between Lane and Liberty Avenues, for street improvements.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If it seems there is a lot of construction going on around Fresno right now, you're right.With all of the rain we received this spring, drivers have had to deal with lots of potholes. But constant heavy truck traffic will also ruin the roads.So the city has repair projects in just about every quadrant of Fresno. But it's not just city construction that is causing the traffic tie-ups.Several utility companies are also doing work.In addition to those projects, Fresno's water division is making upgrades citywide.City Public Works Director Scott Mozier says he expects the projects to last for another couple of months.If you have any questions orconcerns you can either use the FresnoGo app or call 311.Here's a list of projects around the city: