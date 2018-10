A crash involving a big rig has shut down a lane on Highway 99 near Avenue 9 in Madera County.According to authorities, the crash happened around 9:00 p.m. Thursday when a semi-truck hit the center divider. The Highway Patrol has closed one lane going southbound on the 99 for repair does not expect it to open until noon Friday.If you are driving in the area expect delays and adjust your commute accordingly.