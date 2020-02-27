speeding

Fresno ranked 11th on list of cities with worst speeding problems

FILE- Highway 99

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It looks like the speed limit is more of a suggestion than enforcement for some Fresno drivers, a new report says.

Fresno ranked 11th on a list of cities with the worst speeding problems in the country provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The report says 46% of the traffic fatalities in Fresno between 2013 and 2017 involved speeding, with the total speeding-related deaths over those four years being 72.

Four of the worst cities for speeding are located in California, including Stockton, Chule Vista and Fontana.

Nationally, speeding-related deaths among adults declined by 34% since 2005, while fatalities involving teenagers decreased by more than 50%.
