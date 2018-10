McKinley Avenue, just west of Blackstone Avenue will be closed between Tuesday and Thursday for railroad crossing maintenance.

If you are planning on driving in Central Fresno this week, you will want to avoid the area of McKinley and Blackstone.Starting Tuesday morning at 9 am the BNSF Railroad tracks on McKinley just west of Blackstone will be blocked off while maintenance is done on them.Detours will be in place, and you're advised to avoid the area if possible.The closure is expected to last through Thursday.