Traffic

Ring camera captures out of control truck careening toward Texas body shop

SPICEWOOD, Texas -- A scary scene played out in rural Texas as an out of control truck careened toward a local business.

Video from a nearby Ring camera captured the moment on August 6 when the truck left the road, bounced into the air and crashed into a parked truck in Spicewood.

A worker at Jim's Marine and Auto Service was lying on the ground, mere feet from where it happened, but ran to safety when he heard the first crash.

The driver survived the incident, but there was no word on why he lost control.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffictexasu.s. & worldaccidentcaught on cameracrash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno Police investigating string of brazen robberies within a few days
If you see red flashing lights on a schoolbus - stop!
1 arrested for stealing car with 4-year-old inside in Fresno
Fresno makes it to Time Magazine cover - but not for the right reasons
Valley farmers say more and more vandals are destroying their crops
High school becomes first in California to offer free housing to students
Man in court for shooting and killing toddler in Fresno
Show More
Merced company gives active shooter training to Dinuba school employees
FUSD implementing security cameras in all elementary schools
Man arrested after allegedly committing sex acts with a minor
Inmate found and rearrested after failing to return to jail after compassionate release
Fresno County landlord accused of turning off tenant's utilities
More TOP STORIES News