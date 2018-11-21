Safety tips, weather forecast, a look at traffic cams. Everything you need for your holiday travel

HOLIDAY TRAVEL

Action News reporter Gilbert Magallon shows a look at the highway cams at the CHP, tracking holiday travel traffic.

By and Hayley Salazar
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
From the roads to the rails and the air, millions of Americans are out heading to their Thanksgiving holiday destinations, including drivers in the Central Valley.

But a storm moving over the state could complicate plans for drivers on an already busy travel day.

According to Triple A, 48 million people are hitting the roads this week for Thanksgiving -- that's the busiest it's been since 2005.

A majority of those people will travel by car, most them traveling about 50 miles away from home.

Expect delays locally, but if you're traveling to a bigger city know that it will be even worse.

In Los Angeles delays will be doubled and in San Francisco are expected to be quadrupled.

Some people are avoiding driving altogether and will travel by plane or train. Today alone 3 million people are expected to fly. While Amtrak expects more than 750,000 passengers the next few days.

If you are planning to drive and want to avoid heavy traffic, Triple A says the best days to travel are Thanksgiving Day until Saturday.

They say Sunday will be another heavy traffic day with travelers returning home.

With so many people on the road there's a couple things you should know to stay safe.

Action News reporter Gilbert Magallon speaks with Shasta Tollefson of California Highway Patrol, who shares holiday travel safety tips.



California Highway Patrol officer Shasta Tollefson says before drivers head out they should check to make sure their vehicle is prepared for travel.

Drivers should check if their vehicle has:

- Working windshield wipers
- Correct tire pressure
- Full tank of gas

Officer Tollefson says if you do have trouble with your vehicle on the road to try to make it safely off the highway at the nearest exit, or pull off as far onto the shoulder as you can.

If you're traveling in the evening when the rain moves into the Valley, here are some tips to keep safe on the road:

- Slow down
- Increase following distance between cars
- Be cautious of slicker roads

Those traveling through snow should make sure they have the proper chains for their vehicle and know how to correctly attach them.

TRACK THE STORM: Accuweather Forecast
Reuben Contreras is tracking the storm system moving in and has a closer look on when it will arrive in the Valley.

