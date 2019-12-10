Several Fresno County streets likely to have lower speed limits next year

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Several Fresno County streets could see lower speed limits next year under a new ordinance.Nine different areas have been identified, including Academy between Highway 180 and California in Sanger and Conejo Avenue near Bethel in Kingsburg.Fresno County indicated the speed limit reductions were proposed for safety reasons.Forkner Avenue north of Shaw was identified as one spot where motorists need to slow down.Bruce and Evonne Waldo take walks every day and welcome Fresno County's plan to reduce the speed limit here from 40 to 35 miles an hour.Evonne Waldo said, "I notice there are no kids on bikes out on Forkner because it's pretty dangerous I think."A stretch on Forkner near Palo Alto would see the speed limit drop from 45 to 35 miles an hour.Bruce Waldo said, "It's the right move. We just need to take the speed down and put some speed bumps in like we have right here. I think you'd be better off for the kids and for the seniors who are walking."An amendment was introduced to Fresno County supervisors to modify the speed zone ordinance.Ryan Cardoza of the Public Works and Planning Department explained, "The recommendations are based on recent engineering and traffic studies."The areas were often brought up by people who live in the neighborhood.Fresno County Public Information Officer Jordan Scott said, "If there's an intersection where there are accidents happening, for example, stop signs, we would go back and analyze the intersection - how many reports are taking place, if it's high traffic, we would go out there to start counting cars."Swift Avenue between Maroa and Fruit was also identified as a stretch where motorists drive too fast.Under the proposal, the speed limit here will go from 30 to 25 miles an hour.The ordinance comes back for a hearing and a vote on January 21st.If approved, the changes could take place on February 20th.You can see all of the impacted areas here: