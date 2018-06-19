TULARE COUNTY

Tulare County deputies searching for driver who crashed a car into a canal and left the scene

EMBED

Authorities are looking for the driver who crashed a car into a Tulare County canal. (KFSN)

TULARE COUNTY (KFSN) --
Authorities are looking for the driver who crashed a car into a Tulare County canal. It happened in the area of Anchor and Floral shortly before 4:30 Tuesday morning.

Tulare County Sheriff's deputies and CHP officers arrived on scene to find the car fully submerged in the canal. No one was inside at the time, but they said it looks like two people were able to get out and leave on foot.

A power pole was also damaged at the scene.

Roads are closed in the area right now as crews work to fix that pole and retrieve the car.
