A trailer fire has slowed traffic on Highway 99 in Tulare County.

Trailer fire causes traffic backup on Highway 99 in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A trailer fire has slowed traffic on Highway 99 in Tulare County.

It caught fire about 1 am Tuesday on northbound Betty Drive in Goshen.

Tulare County Fire officials say the truck blew a tire, which sparked the fire.

The truck was carrying an assortment of chemicals.

The driver pulled over to a safe spot, disconnected the trailer and pulled away.

Officials said the fire spread to some nearby pallets, but they were quickly put out.

They are currently letting the trailer fire burn itself out.

There is a Hazmat unit at the scene, but they are not actively fighting the fire.

One lane is closed and traffic is able to pass in the remaining two northbound lanes.