1 killed after being hit by train in Goshen

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway into a deadly crash involving a person and a train in Tulare County.
It happened just before 10:30 on Thursday night on Effie and Roy in Goshen.
The California Highway Patrol confirms the person hit by the train died at the scene.
They have not been identified and it's unknown why they were on the tracks.
