TEVISTON, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County deputies arrested two men accused of throwing packages out of a cargo train.It happened Wednesday morning near Highway 99 and Avenue 80 in Teviston.The train was scheduled to make a stop at J Street and Cartmill in Tulare. Law enforcement officers from several agencies found the two men on the train.They arrested 43-year-old Travis Harris of Long Beach and 30-year-old Pedro Gonzalez of Bakersfield.Investigators say multiple UPS packages were opened and thrown along the railroad tracks during the train route.